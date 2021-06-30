Defeat of 'For the People Act' good for Montana

The "For the People Act," the liberal elections bill, was defeated in the U.S. Senate. That is good news for Montana and really good news for the nation as the Constitution gives the states a role to play in elections, as it should be.

It is also good for Montana that the bill failed as it showed all of us where our two U.S. senators stand. Sen. Daines voted "no" and Sen. Tester voted "yes."

Sen. Tester's "yes" vote should be the beginning of the campaign to finally replace him as Montana senator. He has revealed himself as following the Biden/Harris agenda when he should be voting on behalf of Montanans.

Besides Montana having an election for the new U.S. House seat, we should also begin the process of replacing Jon Tester. Conservative Republicans, and preferably veterans, should start lining up to be a new Montana U.S. senator. That is good news for our state and about time.

Gary K. Carlson

Corvallis

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0