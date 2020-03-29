Deeply concerned by Trump
Deeply concerned by Trump

What I have to say is not news, but deep concern and frustration.

Trump doesn’t have a clue about organizing. I’ll bet he can’t even organize his sock drawer; but surely he has a serf to do that. Trump doesn’t care or think about anyone but himself. He is willing to put each and every one of us every single day at risk for our lives. Yes, we’ve said he is narcissistic. But do not let this be an excuse. His behavior is by intent. Don’t think otherwise. He consciously and decisively refuses to care or think about anyone – that’s any single one of us, every single time he speaks and acts.

It’s not news that all of what he says is not just wrong, but barefaced lies. He has put all of us and our not perfect but dearly loved and respected democracy in jeopardy.

We are each of us doing our very best to manage our lives, to help others and abide by and cooperate with daily life-changing COVID-19 preventive regulations.

To whomever is the purveyor of peace and goodwill, we pray for just that: peace and good will.

Janet Seymour

Helena

