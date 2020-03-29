Deeply concerned by Trump

Trump doesn’t have a clue about organizing. I’ll bet he can’t even organize his sock drawer; but surely he has a serf to do that. Trump doesn’t care or think about anyone but himself. He is willing to put each and every one of us every single day at risk for our lives. Yes, we’ve said he is narcissistic. But do not let this be an excuse. His behavior is by intent. Don’t think otherwise. He consciously and decisively refuses to care or think about anyone – that’s any single one of us, every single time he speaks and acts.