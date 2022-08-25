 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Debates vital for democracy

  • 0

Elections are a hiring process. Regrettably, some candidates just brush off the public interview.

Rep. Matt Rosendale reportedly has not committed to any debates. His three opponents for Montana's 2nd Congressional seat, Penny Ronning, Gary Buchanan and Sam Rankin have no such reluctance.

Is it because he takes voters for granted; shaky on his record or just turned shy?

As a voter, I don't take kindly to candidates, who won't debate. It shows a lack of respect for the process and our right to know. I'll remember in November.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call a special session

Call a special session

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus…

Cohort excluded from grants

Cohort excluded from grants

Did you know Carroll College had its first cohort of accelerated nursing students graduate on Aug. 12? Probably not, because there was no medi…

We are not going back

We are not going back

Pundits say we will go back to a pre-Roe world, when abortion was prohibited and criminalized. Yet the world has changed since the Roe decision.

Tester has always fought for veterans

Tester has always fought for veterans

It is heartless to believe that our veterans do not deserve every dollar to fight the horrible debilitating diseases they now suffer because someone didn't think they needed protective gear when exposed to toxic chemicals.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News