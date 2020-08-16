Debaters should stop attacks

I would like to see a political debate where the participants are not allowed to tell me what position their opponents take on an issue. What I want to hear is what the participants' positions are on specific issues so I can make up my own mind.
The debate tone should be civil and the participants should stick to the debate topics. We know that the dark money PACs will do all of the character assassinations and policy bashing so it would be nice for the candidates to avoid it.
Tom Rygg
Helena
