David Rau is the voice of justice

I work for law enforcement administration and was a co-worker of Dave Rau’s when he was the Undersheriff of Lewis & Clark County, and I also became his friend. Having been an office assistant for over 20 years, I can honestly say that Dave is one of the most conscientious and thoughtful people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. His work ethic is superior to most people’s because he cares. Knowing Dave as well as I do, I would be lying if I said that he doesn’t have his faults, as we all do, but I can assure the citizens of this county that they would never prevent him from being a hard-working, fair, and impartial judge. Please vote for Dave Rau for Justice of the Peace in November. With Dave, justice will always be served.