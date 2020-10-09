Dave Rau for County Justice of the Peace

I met Dave six years ago in his professional capacity as Undersheriff. Working closely with Dave throughout the Sheriff’s Office’s personnel policy update process, I was struck by his professional and genuine demeanor. I had never worked with a more grounded and approachable law enforcement agent.

Personally and professionally, I know Dave as a compassionate, dedicated, trustworthy and honest member of our society. Serving as Justice of the Peace is a fitting next step in Dave’s honorable public service career. Understanding of the legal and judicial system from decades of law enforcement duty, Dave will serve each county resident with integrity to uphold laws and maintain public safety and order. Additionally, Dave’s compassion enables him to consider an issue in its entirety and how the system can best serve all individuals involved. Simply, his professional background and personal character are a win-win for L&C County residents.