Dave Galt is stepping up to the plate

I have known Dave and Vicky Galt ever since they moved into the house next door to us about 30 years ago. Our kids grew up together. If fact, my kids still frequently visit with the Galts when they come by to see us.

Several years ago, a family member of mine was having some financial trouble. True to Dave's character, suddenly the Galt family was giving up their Christmas gift exchange with each other to donate all their holiday funds to help another family. In another instance of generosity, about 15 years ago Dave got a new snow blower. I have rarely had to shovel my driveway since. Sometimes while I am still in bed, I can hear the motor of the snow blower running outside and I tell my wife it must have snowed last night. Over the years, Dave and I have had some interesting conversations about life and politics. We have talked about how somebody should do something about this or that. Dave is finally stepping up to the plate to do something about it. That is why I am voting for my neighbor and friend, Dave Galt. Go Galt!

Ray Rutherford,

Helena

