Dave Galt has vast knowledge

I had the pleasure of working with Dave Galt while serving as a state senator. He was a lobbyist at the time, and we had several conversations over the years. He was considered one of the good ones and a straight shooter when either providing information or me asking for information. Let me tell you that Dave Galt is no rookie when it comes to the state capital; he has a working knowledge of how things run. When Dave is elected to the Montana state Senate, he has at least two sessions of experience on his side over any other rookie senator, he will be productive on day one! He has vast knowledge of subjects and extremely smart from working in the capital. He also was the director of the Montana Department of Transportation. The people of Helena will be significantly served well having Dave in the Senate. As a legislator he will get what needs to be done fairly in bipartisan way. I highly recommend Dave Galt for SD 41, and I hope all you do too.