 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dave Galt has vast knowledge

  • 0

I had the pleasure of working with Dave Galt while serving as a state senator. He was a lobbyist at the time, and we had several conversations over the years. He was considered one of the good ones and a straight shooter when either providing information or me asking for information. Let me tell you that Dave Galt is no rookie when it comes to the state capital; he has a working knowledge of how things run. When Dave is elected to the Montana state Senate, he has at least two sessions of experience on his side over any other rookie senator, he will be productive on day one! He has vast knowledge of subjects and extremely smart from working in the capital. He also was the director of the Montana Department of Transportation. The people of Helena will be significantly served well having Dave in the Senate. As a legislator he will get what needs to be done fairly in bipartisan way. I highly recommend Dave Galt for SD 41, and I hope all you do too.

People are also reading…

Sen. Terry Gauthier,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recent newspaper changes

Recent newspaper changes

We have subscribed to the Independent Record for more than 40 years, but we are thinking of cancelling our subscription after the latest chang…

Get vaccinated

Get vaccinated

I ran the Montana Communicable Disease Epidemiology program and retired three months before it started. Finally good timing in my life. In Mar…

Restructuring features is bad news

Restructuring features is bad news

Whenever I receive a message that begins "We're making some changes in order to serve you better" I know to brace myself for bad news and your…

The numbers don't lie

The numbers don't lie

New programs such as The Elk Hunting Access (EHA) Agreement Program, called “454 agreements,” were passed by the 2001 Legislature to increase access to private lands for Montana resident hunters.

In gratitude

In gratitude

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Butte | Anaconda Summer Jobs Program successful. 

Making our county greener

Making our county greener

I think people should install green roofs in Lewis and Clark County. Green roofs are flat roofs made of or covered in plants.

Candace Payne for county commissioner

Candace Payne for county commissioner

As a practicing lawyer myself for 43 years in the community, I recognized Candace's long tenure as a hardworking, dedicated representative of numerous business clients and individuals.  

Bearspray vs. guns

Bearspray vs. guns

Talk to a Park Ranger, or any FWP employee, and they will tell you, what they have known for years:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News