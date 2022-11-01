 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dave Galt for SD41

My first meeting with Dave Galt was 20+ years ago when several state agencies needed a decision on a technology budget project. As Director of the Montana Department of Transportation he spoke to each of us individually, listened to differing recommendations, treated us with respect, and made a decision that provided most, but not all of what each agency requested. My impression of Dave that day was someone who was smart, fair, well versed in the workings of state government, and willing to make decisions based on facts and data. That first impression has only strengthened over the years. As an elected official I benefited from Dave’s insights and advice. Among his qualifications for the senate are strong family values, diverse experience in and outside state government, and commitment to those in need in his community. Electing Dave will provide the citizens of District 41 with a senator who will work across the aisle, listen to his constituents, and not hesitate to be a leader.

Dan Ellison,

Montana City

