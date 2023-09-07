The U.S. funding of the war in Ukraine presents a crossroads for our nation.

On the one hand, we have Matt Rosendale, who is prudently skeptical about such involvement, rightly concerned about a potential escalatory spiral into direct conflict.

On the other hand, Sen. Jon Tester and Mitch McConnell are following the Biden administration's approach, which risks another global conflict.

When the establishment in D.C. make their pick for a candidate in any race, the best solution is to vote for somebody else.

We need to draft Congressman Matt Rosendale to run against Jon Tester, so we have a real choice in this race and not just different shades of war and bigger government.

Darin Gaub,

Helena