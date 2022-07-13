The Second Amendment was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791, under unquestionably different circumstances than exist in our country today; including but not limited to the definition of the term “arms.” That notwithstanding, the right to keep and bear arms was "conditionalized" on “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state,…” Again, this "right" was conditionalized on the necessity of having a well regulated militia and not on some sacrosanct belief that almost anyone has the "right" to own modern weapons of war for any reason. How many AR-15s held in public hands today were obtained by their owners for the purpose of participating in a well regulated militia? Dangerous things need to be regulated given that the result of not doing so is all too often mayhem and tragedy — such as happened when a 2-year-old boy lost both his mother and his father to the unsupportable doctrine that the Second Amendment espouses virtually unfettered access to such weapons. I would appreciate a personal response to this letter — which I’ll attempt to publish — stating which part(s) you disagree with and why. Thank you.