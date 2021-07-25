Dangerous lies are leading to unnecessary deaths

Trump supporters in mostly "red" states are now being hospitalized with Covid and are dying by the thousands. This is happening because of the malicious dis-information spread by Trump and his advocates on Fox "News", "News"Max and Facebook. These sources have spewed lies about Covid vaccines being "unproven," about Covid being a "hoax" and about mask requirements being ineffective. They have also stymied President Biden's massive efforts to vaccinate 70% of the population by insisting that they amount to government overreach. All these sources, including many Republican politicians in the U.S. House and Senate, are thus responsible for the hospitalization and deaths of many of their followers.

It has been recently reported that the number of Covid cases in the U.S. have tripled in the last two weeks, and that 99% of Covid patients who are hospitalized, dying or dead are the un-vaccinated. So, this unsettling news has finally caused a few anti-vax politicians in state governments to wake up to that fact; they are now pleading with their voters to get vaccinated.