Dear U.S. Sens. Jon Tester, Steve Daines and U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte:
I just read the president's latest insane tweet notifying Congress of future actions against Iran in a "disproportionate manner" after threatening to violate the Geneva Convention by declaring he had 52 sites in Iran in mind, including cultural sites.
Donald Trump poured gasoline on Iran and the Middle East when he pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal, which was a brilliant stabilizer, and Iran, by all accounts, was abiding by their end of the deal.
Now, Trump has assassinated one of Iran's national heroes, effectively throwing a match onto his already smoldering fire. I understand that Trump was given multiple choices and he chose the most extreme measure. Other presidents also had this choice and were wise enough not to use it.
I can't take this anymore; governing our country by tweet. This is insane and highly dangerous. Almost four years of chaos, daily pathological lies, insulting our allies, attacking people personally, betraying the Kurds, ad nauseam.
I demand that you do everything in your power to stop this madness. It is your responsibility and duty to our republic, to our democracy, to America.
Rose Davis
Missoula
So funny, another example of liberal hypocrisy. None of them objected when Obama and sHillary had an illegal war with Libya.
rose wrote, "... by all accounts, was abiding by their end of the deal."
Which included a pathway to nuclear bombs. Funded by Obama with cash.
Many of us are new to witness a war or an Impeachment trial, but most of us are getting used to witnessing actions of conservatives when these instances present themselves. Traitors, Cowards, and Dishonest label todays conservative.
Ys, all this hawkish behavior from a guy who dodged military service himself and disrupted POWs from the war he was too much a coward to serve in.
Keep in mind that Trump's grandfather was banished from Germany for refusing military service and a search of Trump's family tree can find no one who has served.
Yesterday I shared a headline that summarized this well:
"Meet the new war, brought to you by the sponsors of the one we're still stuck in."
Today's post has a columnist pointing out that the media never learns either. Almost to a man/woman the people they are hiring to discuss this latest war drum circle of idiocy are the exact same people that backed, voted for or even were part of the decision making of the disastrous Iraq war of 2003. A war based on false narratives/facts, 9/11 hysteria and which we are still in at the costs of trillions, tens of thousands of US casualties and hundred of thousand civilians killed.
We need to start learning lessons. And one of them should be if you led us into absolute disaster, while calling everybody that said this wasn't a necessary war a traitor...you shouldn't be given a voice, a vote or a platform on doing the same stupid thing again!
It is well worth reading...an excerpt"
"There she was: Judith Miller, the former New York Times reporter most closely identified with the paper’s flawed reporting in the run-up to the Iraq War, chattering away on Fox News.
Karl Rove, one of the masterminds of that 2003 “shock and awe” invasion and its aftermath — now widely seen as disastrous — was called upon. And why, there was Ari Fleischer, the hawkish spokesman for President George W. Bush — and even the war’s “godfather,” Paul Wolfowitz....All had recent star turns on Fox News.
But here’s who they didn’t talk to: A single one of the 156 members of Congress who voted no to the Iraq War."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/the-media-should-spotlight-a-different-kind-of-war-expert-those-who-voted-no-on-iraq/2020/01/07/e4f71766-3174-11ea-91fd-82d4e04a3fac_story.html
