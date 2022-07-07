Dan Hagerty understands the importance of commissioner's role

Dear editor and Jefferson County voters,

As you mark your ballots for Jefferson County commissioner, if you are uncertain which candidate to vote for, please consider the following:

• Dan Hagerty is a veteran.

• Dan Hagerty has served his community selflessly in community service.

• Dan Hagerty has an original agenda of intelligent items that will benefit the county in sincere thoughtful ways.

• Dan Hagerty is and has only been interested in being a county commissioner. He understands the importance of the commissioner’s role and has not sought other offices.

• Above all Dan is a good listener, is reliable, and is someone we can trust as we did while he was protecting our lives and property.

John Kreis,

Whitehall