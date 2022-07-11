Dan Hagerty treats people fairly

We have an opportunity to vote for a new county commissioner and we are blessed with four good candidates. Normally, I never get involved with political discussions but feel I need to address and support one candidate, who in my humble opinion, rises above the other three good people in this very important position.

My wife and I support Dan Hagerty, who has served Jefferson County for many years as a member of the sheriff’s department and search and rescue. This wonderful man put his life on the line every day he put on his uniform “to serve and protect,” in law enforcement and ventured into harm’s way as a member of search and rescue. He treats people fairly and listens to all sides and is not afraid to take a stand to do what is right. I have never heard him tout one political party or another, and we feel he will be an excellent choice and the best one for the position of county commissioner. Please support this wonderful person, who we are proud to call a friend.