Dan Hagarty has honesty, integrity we need

The voters in Jefferson County have a very unique opportunity this election cycle to vote for a hard working, experienced man who would serve you well as your County Commissioner.

I have known Dan for over 30 years. He’s is a retired Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff who has dedicated his career to Jefferson County for the majority of his working life.

Dan Hagarty is a committed husband, father and grandfather. He’s not afraid of taking on the important issues facing your county. His honesty, integrity and open mind are the qualities we need in our elected officials. Dan Hagarty will work hard and serve you well.

He knows Jefferson County, he’s been there protecting your families, homes and property as your Deputy Sheriff, keep him working for all of you as your next County Commissioner. Your vote for Dan is a vote to keep Jefferson County moving in the right direction.

Judy Rolfe,

Helena