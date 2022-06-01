Dan Guzynski's goal is to serve the people

Please join me in voting for Dan Guzynski on June 7 and Nov. 8. Dan began his career working in both the Cascade and Kalispell county attorney offices and then moved to Helena to accept a position at the Department of Justice under Mike McGrath where he has worked for more than a decade. For the past several years, Dan has served as the chief prosecutor for the Montana Department of Justice. His main job has been to travel the state and assist counties in prosecuting tough, complex cases that they may not have the resources or expertise to prosecute. Basically — Dan is who counties call when they need help. He’s committed his career to helping Montana’s victims, many of whom are children. Dan is not a member of the Helena elite seeking a political career, nor is he a paper-pushing bureaucrat. Dan is a man whose goal is to serve the people and that is apparent in the work he does every day. Quite simply — Dan Guzynski is the best of the best and we would be lucky to have him working for Lewis and Clark County.