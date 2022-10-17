Dan Guzynski will 'show up' for Helena

Helena is a tight-knit town, it’s a political town, and a town of silver and gold, that is of new residents and our longtime families. Because of this, many of us are familiar with the saying, “show up.” Show up if you care about Helena. Show up if you want to make a change. Throughout the primary and general election season, we have a county attorney candidate who has shown up for us — Dan Guzynski.

Like me, he wasn’t born in Helena, and isn’t related to any longtime family here in Helena, but he cares about this community, his home. He is an honest, hardworking, qualified candidate who has spent the past 15 years working and raising his family in Helena. He has knocked on doors throughout Lewis and Clark County to meet with leaders and businesses, nonprofits, law enforcement and firefighters, and to garner support from both democrats and republicans. I know Dan Guzynski will represent the citizens of Lewis and Clark County in much the same manner as he has run his campaign, reaching out, learning, asking questions and making hard decisions to protect and serve all Helena citizens. DANFORMT.COM. Make your vote count on Nov. 8.