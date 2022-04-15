Dan Guzynski will serve with integrity

I am writing to recommend Dan Guzynski for the office of Lewis and Clark County Attorney. Prior to moving to Helena, Dan served in the County Attorney’s office in Cascade and Flathead Counties.

In 2007 Dan began work at the Montana Department of Justice in Helena and since 2018 has been the Bureau Chief of the Prosecuting Services Bureau in the Attorney General’s office, serving as prosecutor in many complex cases. As our County Attorney, Dan would be fair and just in the administration of our laws. I know Dan would serve our residents with integrity. I recommend his election as our next Lewis and Clark County Attorney.