Dan Guzynski will be a dedicated public servant

When Lewis & Clark County voters cast their ballots this election, I hope they select Dan Guzynski as their next county attorney.

I first met Guzynski ten years ago when we worked together at the Attorney General's Office. It became clear to me early on that he was a top prosecutor in the state with decades of experience bringing violent criminals to justice. After 45 felony trials, including 15 homicide trials, few attorneys can match what he brings to the table in terms of experience.

When I was Chief Deputy Attorney General, I recommended Guzynski for promotion as the bureau chief for the state prosecution office. Since then, he has done incredibly well recruiting and managing prosecutors in the office - a skill set that will serve him well as the Lewis & Clark County Attorney.

Dan Guzynski will be a dedicated public servant as County Attorney, just as he has been as one of the state's top prosecutors for 22 years. A vote for him will be one of the best you cast this election,

Jon Bennion,

Clancy

