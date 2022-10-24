 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Guzynski is dedicated to serving the people of Montana

We are writing in support of Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County attorney. For the past 22 years Dan has dedicated his life to serving the people of Montana. Dan has been a true public servant in every sense of the word — often leaving his family here in Helena for long periods of time to prosecute egregious, violent crimes across the state. Dan does the tough work, ensuring that justice is served for victims, many of whom need the most protection — children and elderly. Not many people could do the job that Dan does on a day-to-day basis, and his empathy, integrity and positive outlook are a testament to the quality of his character. Dan also finds time to serve as a leader of his staff. He mentors, trains and supports his teammates. He also believes in collaboration while working hard, getting the job done. Simply put, Dan’s hard work has prepared him to earn our support.

DeeAnn and Mike Cooney,

Helena

