Dan Guzynski is committed to justice

It's election time, and we have good choices for Lewis and Clark County Attorney. It's an easy decision for me to support Dan Guzynski. Dan has decades of experience in holding offenders responsible for their crimes and protecting citizens, especially children. Not only is Dan a highly skilled prosecutor, graduating from UM law school, he and his wife, a UM pharmacy school graduate, are parents and active members of our community.

I am most impressed by Dan's deep commitment to justice. He recognizes our need to address complex mental illness and addiction's burden on law enforcement, courts, and taxpayers. Please join me and cast your vote for Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County Attorney to ensure that justice is carried out in a fair and equitable manner.

Jan Lombardi,

Helena

