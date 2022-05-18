Dan Guzynski is clear choice for county attorney

In the race for Lewis and Clark County attorney, Dan Guzynski is the clear choice.

Dan is one of Montana’s finest prosecutors. No other candidate in this race comes close to matching his experience bringing the worst offenders to justice and fighting for victims' rights.

Dan is a leader. He and his team at the Montana Department of Justice tackle the toughest cases — homicides, sex assaults, child abuse, domestic violence, property crimes, corruption, and more. The man who helped kill Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore in 2017 tried to avoid accountability at every turn, but he will spend the rest of his life in prison because Dan and his team relentlessly fought for justice.

Dan listens. I may disagree with him on some issues, but from my experience working with him at the Department of Justice, I know Dan does not marginalize people over differences of opinion. He will bring together people of differing perspectives to ensure the county’s chief legal office truly serves citizens and upholds the rule of law.

Lewis and Clark County citizens deserve a county attorney with a proven track record of justice. Hands down, that’s Dan Guzynski.

John Barnes,

East Helena

