Dan Guzynski is clear choice for county attorney

Dan Guzynski is the clear choice in the Lewis and County attorney's race. His experience in the courtroom, obtaining actual felony convictions all over Montana, is unmatched by his opponent, Kevin Downs. Mr. Downs claimed at a debate recently that he was involved in confronting some of the most dangerous criminals in the world when he worked for homeland security. He needs to explain to the voters what specifically he did in his role and what courtroom experience he has confronting violent crime. We know that Dan Guzynski has this experience because he is the chief prosecutor for the statewide prosecution services bureau. Mr. Downs, by contrast, has worked in the county attorney's office for less than two years. Mr. Downs is a very nice guy and has done some good things, but he lacks the proper qualifications for this job. As an attorney here in Lewis and Clark County who has dealt with the county attorney's office and tried a case or two against them (including the defense of Mayor Wilmot Collins) I can tell you that Dan is the man for this job. Period. This is a serious position, for a serious person. That person is Dan Guzynski.