Dan Guzynski is best qualified candidate

I support Daniel Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

I have known Dan for a number of years; he is an excellent lawyer, extensively experienced in the practice of criminal law.

Dan served as a deputy Flathead and a deputy Cascade County attorney prosecuting all manner of misdemeanor and felony crimes. Currently Dan serves as an Assistant Montana Attorney General and the Bureau Chief of the County Prosecutor Services Bureau, tasked with the prosecution of the most serious felonies throughout the State. Dan has a solid reputation for being competent, tough, and fair-minded. He works closely with various law enforcement officers, judges, lawyers, crime victims, organizations and persons involved in the criminal justice system, including probation officers, the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Sentence Review Division. Dan also has experience in civil law, practicing in areas of child abuse and neglect, post-conviction relief, asset forfeiture and mental health commitments. In his present job, Dan supervises nine prosecutors and three staff and assists county prosecutors throughout the State. In short, Dan has exactly the sort of experience and qualifications to serve as the Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

Dan is husband and father. I know him to be a person of unimpeachable character, respected by the bench and bar and by the members of his community.

Dan is, going away, the all-around best qualified candidate to be Lewis Clark County’s next County Attorney.

I urge you to join me in voting for Dan Guzynski in the upcoming general election.

James C. Nelson, former Glacier County Attorney and Montana Supreme Court Justice (Ret.), Helena

