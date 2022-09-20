 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dan Guzynski is a champion of justice for victims

I am writing in support of Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County attorney. I have known Dan and his family for years. When I first met Dan I only saw a genuine, kind and thoughtful guy with an easy smile. Not until later did I learn he prosecuted the hardest of criminals across the state of Montana for over 20 years advocating for victims and their families. Dan lends his expertise to other attorneys and is lead prosecutor of many cases. Dan worked most of his 22 years under different attorneys general, both Republican and Democrat. Just look at his endorsements on his website. He doesn't play politics, he is simply a champion of justice for victims, even against rich and influential perpetrators. I would encourage anyone reading this to Google him and his cases. Sexual assaults, murder and crimes against children. Despite the nature of his work, he maintains optimism and casts a critical eye on what's fair for lesser crimes and rehabilitation. I am asking for everyone to consider voting for Dan Guzynski as Lewis and Clark County attorney, who quietly and humbly dedicated the last 22 years to Montana justice. There isn't a better candidate.

Andrew Swallows,

Helena

