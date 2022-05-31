 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dan Guzynski has experience and qualifications to be county attorney

  • 0

I support Daniel Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County attorney.

I have known Dan for a number of years; he is an excellent lawyer, extensively experienced in the practice of criminal law.

Dan served as a deputy Flathead and a deputy Cascade County attorney prosecuting all manner of misdemeanor and felony crimes. Currently Dan serves as an assistant Montana attorney general and the bureau chief of the County Prosecutor Services Bureau, tasked with the prosecution of the most serious felonies throughout the state. Dan has a solid reputation for being competent, tough and fair-minded. He works closely with various law enforcement officers, judges, lawyers, crime victims, organizations and persons involved in the criminal justice system, including probation officers, the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Sentence Review Division. Dan also has experience in civil law, practicing in areas of child abuse and neglect, post-conviction relief, asset forfeiture and mental health commitments. In his present job, Dan supervises nine prosecutors and three staff and assists county prosecutors throughout the state. In short, Dan has exactly the sort of experience and qualifications to serve as the Lewis and Clark County attorney.

People are also reading…

Dan is a husband and father. I know him to be a person of unimpeachable character, respected by the bench and bar and by the members of his community.

I urge you to join me in voting for Dan Guzynski in the upcoming primary election.

James C. Nelson, former Glacier County attorney and Montana Supreme Court

justice (retired)

James C. Nelson

James C. Nelson
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We must act now on climate change

We must act now on climate change

We need strong leadership in the face of climate change. Gov. Gianforte's withdrawal from the U.S. Climate Alliance in the midst of a record h…

Arntzen's response not good enough

Arntzen's response not good enough

Just when you thought this state's elected administration couldn't possibly go to the next hill too far in selectively following the statutes …

A one-issue voter

A one-issue voter

This week I became a one-issue voter: support universal background checks and a ban on private ownership of assault rifles or you don’t get my…

Disgusted with Republican Party

Disgusted with Republican Party

Kudos to Ron Waterman for his letter about a declining democracy (Helena IR, May 20). My wife and I have been longtime Republicans and have ne…

Who are we to judge?

Who are we to judge?

I’ve learned I have different values from some old friends. I don’t really know these friends “values.” I believe in a woman’s right to choose…

Sign for Gary Buchanan

Sign for Gary Buchanan

The rumor is that our current representative to the U.S. House, Matt Rosendale, is afraid to get into debates for the office that he holds. If…

We must vote out the closed-minded

We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “M…

Charlie Lane has quiet competence

Charlie Lane has quiet competence

After a long tenure it is crucial we have a new County Attorney who can balance the full responsibilities of the job. Charlie Lane’s current r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News