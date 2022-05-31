Dan Guzynski has experience and qualifications to be county attorney

Dan served as a deputy Flathead and a deputy Cascade County attorney prosecuting all manner of misdemeanor and felony crimes. Currently Dan serves as an assistant Montana attorney general and the bureau chief of the County Prosecutor Services Bureau, tasked with the prosecution of the most serious felonies throughout the state. Dan has a solid reputation for being competent, tough and fair-minded. He works closely with various law enforcement officers, judges, lawyers, crime victims, organizations and persons involved in the criminal justice system, including probation officers, the Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Sentence Review Division. Dan also has experience in civil law, practicing in areas of child abuse and neglect, post-conviction relief, asset forfeiture and mental health commitments. In his present job, Dan supervises nine prosecutors and three staff and assists county prosecutors throughout the state. In short, Dan has exactly the sort of experience and qualifications to serve as the Lewis and Clark County attorney.