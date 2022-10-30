Dan Guzynski has experience and expertise

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I am writing today in support of Dan Guzynski for Lewis and Clark County Attorney.

Dan has the experience and expertise that Lewis & Clark County needs. For the past 21 years, Dan has prosecuted violent criminals and child predators throughout the State of Montana — successfully holding offenders accountable and standing up for our citizens. Dan has tried over 45 felony trials, including 14 murder trials and numerous cases against child sexual predators. Dan also has seven years experience working in county attorney offices in Cascade and Flathead counties.

I have known Dan for almost 10 years and was proud to have him lead my Prosecution Services Bureau during my time as Montana's Attorney General. Besides Dan's legal skill, Dan has the integrity, temperament and judgment to successfully lead the County Attorney's Office.

In the role as Lewis & Clark County Attorney —  the chief prosecutor for our community — Dan will be fair minded and tough on violent crime, will support our law enforcement, and enhance public safety.

I hope you will join me in casting your ballot for Dan on Nov. 8.

Tim Fox, Montana Attorney General 2013-2021,

Clancy

