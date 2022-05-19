Dan Guzynski gets justice for young victims

Dan Guzynski has been a prosecutor for 22 years here in Montana. He is experienced, respected and extremely successful with more than 45 trials under his belt — many of them complex. These are some of the reasons I am voting for Dan on June 7 and again on Nov. 8 — but one of the most important reasons I am voting for Dan is his extensive experience prosecuting child sex offenders. Our county has recently experienced several notable child sex abuse cases — and it seems like each time I pick up the paper I read of another offender. As the mother of a young child — I want Dan Guzynski prosecuting these cases. Not only is he the only candidate with this kind of experience, he is also the only candidate with the skill and understanding to work with young victims and to get justice for them and their families. Parents, please vote for Dan Guzynski.