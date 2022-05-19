 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dan Guzynski gets justice for young victims

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Dan Guzynski has been a prosecutor for 22 years here in Montana. He is experienced, respected and extremely successful with more than 45 trials under his belt — many of them complex. These are some of the reasons I am voting for Dan on June 7 and again on Nov. 8 — but one of the most important reasons I am voting for Dan is his extensive experience prosecuting child sex offenders. Our county has recently experienced several notable child sex abuse cases — and it seems like each time I pick up the paper I read of another offender. As the mother of a young child — I want Dan Guzynski prosecuting these cases. Not only is he the only candidate with this kind of experience, he is also the only candidate with the skill and understanding to work with young victims and to get justice for them and their families. Parents, please vote for Dan Guzynski.

Kali Wicks,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Men should face similar punishments

Men should face similar punishments

I am responding to the potential revocation of Rose v. Wade. I also want to make clear that I am not pro abortion, I don’t know anyone who is.…

Buses creating pollution

Buses creating pollution

I live across the street from Vigilante Stadium. Of course, there is much traffic during the school year at Helena Middle School. What concern…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News