Dan Guzynski has the experience and heart to run the county attorney’s office with compassion and excellence. As a former therapist and court appointed advocate for kids in foster care (CASA), I know firsthand the trauma some kids face and the importance of a justice system that treats them with care, keeps them safe, and stops the abuse. Dan Guzynski is the right kind of person for the job with the right kind of experience. He deserves your vote for county attorney.