Dan Guzynski believes public safety is essential

I am writing in support of Dan Guzynski as your next county attorney. As a legislator and a member of this community, public safety and support for law enforcement is extremely important to me.

During the 2019 legislative session I was honored to introduce and pass a bill to provide a memorial for slain Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore. During that year I was awarded the Medal of Merit for my contribution to law enforcement and criminal justice by the MSPOA.

Dan believes as I do — that public safety is essential to the health of our community. As a Montana prosecutor for more than 22 years, Dan has handled some of the most difficult cases around this state with tremendous success. Dan has done this by partnering and working closely with our law enforcement. This includes State v. Lloyd Barrus — where Dan was the lead prosecutor against the man who killed Deputy Sheriff Moore — resulting in a conviction and three life sentences without parole. Dan has the confidence of law enforcement — receiving key endorsements from Sheriff Leo Dutton and the Helena Police Protective Association.