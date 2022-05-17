Dan Guzyinski will ensure justice is carried out in fair, equitable manner

It's election time, and we have good choices for Lewis & Clark County Attorney. It's an easy decision for me to support Dan Guzyinski. Dan has decades of experience in holding offenders responsible for their crimes and protecting citizens, especially children. I am most impressed by Dan's deep commitment to justice while recognizing a need to address the complexities of mental illness and addiction's burden on law enforcement, courts, and taxpayers. Not only is Dan a highly skilled prosecutor, graduating from UM law school, he and his wife, a UM pharmacy school graduate, are parents and active members of our community. I encourage you to join me and cast your vote for Dan Guzyinski for Lewis & Clark County Attorney to ensure that justice is carried out in a fair and equitable manner.