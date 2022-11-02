 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dallas' claims unfounded

Curt Dallas' claim that opponents to new county zoning regulations "were not heard" is unfounded. There were abundant opportunities over the seven-year process of developing the growth policy and regulations to become informed and to be heard by the county commission. And, the public was heard, as evidenced by the fact that, after objections were heard at a commission hearing, the commission created a special panel of stakeholders to consider and recommend alternatives. Their recommendations are now under consideration by the commission. The county commission's job is to make decisions, often difficult ones. The fact that a decision doesn't go your way does not mean that the commissioners weren't listening. It simply means that they were not persuaded by your argument. It is not possible to please everyone.

It could be that Mr. Dallas' views are influenced by the fact that he is in the real estate and development business, and that he may have a conflict of interests on the County Commission. Candace Payne is a better choice.

Dick Thweatt,

Helena

