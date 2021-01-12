Daines used position to incite riot

I have been a voter since 1984. Sometimes the candidates I support win, and sometimes they lose. Sometimes I am appalled by how my fellow Americans vote. In those cases, I vow to do my part in reaching out and educating them in my point of view and to work harder for my candidates in the next election. What I have never done, and can never support, is advocating overturning the will of the people. And that is what Daines did by refusing to accept the election results.