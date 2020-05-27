Daines supports veterans

I am the grandson of World War II veteran, the son of a retired 32 years Army veteran, and a retired 28-year Army Veteran myself. I highly recommend that those who want to support veteran issues vote for Sen. Daines. The Daines family have been family friends for many years, and are what Montanans need in the Senate. Daines believes that fighting for our veterans should never be a partisan issue. Daines has worked across the aisle for our veterans fighting for funding for the Butte Veterans Home and passage of the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act, to ensure that veterans have access to health care if they were exposed to Agent Orange. Daines is fighting to protect veterans and their families from scam artists trying to steal their pensions, with his FREE Veterans Act. President Trump signed into law Daines’ VA Mission Act, which overhauls the VA Choice Program and improves the delivery of health care and gives choice to our veterans so they can get the health care they need when they need it. Thank you for supporting veterans by voting for Sen. Daines.