Daines stands with police
0 comments

Daines stands with police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

I never thought I would see the anti-police movement make it to Montana. Yet here they are, defunding the police department in Helena and diverting money away from the police department in my hometown of Bozeman. This is ridiculous and frightening.

Enough is enough - we are a country of law and order. That’s why I am so grateful for Sen. Steve Daines, who is standing up and saying no to these radical ideas.

Cutting resources and defunding our police is insane. The bottom line is, a few bad actors shouldn't take away from the fact that these brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day for our safety. I’m glad I have a senator that stands with our men and women in uniform and calls out the insanity of these radical leftists.

A world with no police should frighten every single person living in Montana. The reality is, it has already started. That is why I urge every Montanan to vote for Sen. Daines, because he’ll stand up for the dignity of our brave law enforcement.

Chris Pummel

Bozeman

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena is not Minneapolis
Letters

Helena is not Minneapolis

Helena is not Minneapolis. Our mayor and some of the commissioners display cowardice when they jump on the Defund the Police bandwagon. The He…

Keep school resource officers
Letters

Keep school resource officers

I am a retired teacher from the Helena school district after 45 years. I experienced, in depth, the addition of resource police officers at th…

War declared on law enforcement
Letters

War declared on law enforcement

Have finished an article in the Independent Record dated June 30, 2020, by Nolan Lister in which the Helena City Commission is considering wit…

Daines should support ACA
Letters

Daines should support ACA

I was so disheartened to hear last week that the current administration is urging the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Even mo…

U.S. fairest country on Earth
Letters

U.S. fairest country on Earth

I am responding to the June 16, 2020, Your Turn article “America must reconcile with racist history.” I have come to terms with U.S. racial hi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News