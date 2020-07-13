Daines stands with police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I never thought I would see the anti-police movement make it to Montana. Yet here they are, defunding the police department in Helena and diverting money away from the police department in my hometown of Bozeman. This is ridiculous and frightening.

Enough is enough - we are a country of law and order. That’s why I am so grateful for Sen. Steve Daines, who is standing up and saying no to these radical ideas.

Cutting resources and defunding our police is insane. The bottom line is, a few bad actors shouldn't take away from the fact that these brave men and women put their lives on the line every single day for our safety. I’m glad I have a senator that stands with our men and women in uniform and calls out the insanity of these radical leftists.

A world with no police should frighten every single person living in Montana. The reality is, it has already started. That is why I urge every Montanan to vote for Sen. Daines, because he’ll stand up for the dignity of our brave law enforcement.

Chris Pummel

Bozeman

