Daines shows his hypocrisy

Hypocrite Sen. Daines has been handed his Senate GOP talking points and he now knows what to say about nominating someone to replace RBG on the U.S. Supreme Court.

"There is a clear difference," he says, from the 2016 Obama nomination of Judge Garland that was ignored by Ol' Mitch and his GOP senators. The difference, according to Sen. Daines, is Obama was a "lame duck" president, while Trump is not. Big deal! The important fact to remember here is this: This is an election year -- regardless of whether Trump is or isn't a lame duck -- and the next president should get to make the nomination.

Sen. Daines also said, "A Trump nominee will defend the Montana way of life -- and evidently the Biden nominee won't. Is it the Montana way of life to not allow women to decide what is best for their own bodies? Is it the Montana way of life to jerk Montanans' health care coverage when the Supreme Court votes down the AHA? Is it the Montana way of life to give America another four years of lies and corruption from Trump and his administration?

John Watson

Helena

