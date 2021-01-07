 Skip to main content
Daines should try working with Biden
Daines should try working with Biden

I am so disappointed in Steve Daines' decision to be a part of Republicans' latest attempt to overturn the election of our next president. After the American people, the numerous recounts that found no evidence of voter fraud, the confirmation by the Electoral College of Joe Biden, he has decided to embarrass himself and the state of Montana by entertaining and encouraging baseless claims made by an outgoing president who has issues with reality.

Sen. Daines, the American people have chosen. It's time to get to work on the major issues facing us. Namely, the pandemic, the need for more help for people who are in desperate straits now, and so many other important issues facing us today.

Instead of joining a group of crazies seeking to harm our country, try working with incoming President Biden for the good of all of us.

Nancy Mayer

Helena

