Daines should support clean energy

Senator Daines recently sent out an e-mail titled: Energy Security = National Security in which he states that the U.S. needs to "aggressively" begin producing more natural gas, more oil and more coal. Really? I suggest that he could help our country more quickly by supporting President Biden's efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to release some of their readily available oil to our European allies by simply turning on a spigot.

Citing European dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, the Senator writes: “The Europeans have learned a very, very painful lesson...(that) also serves as a powerful wake-up call for the Biden administration, which...must act immediately to avoid a similar fate. The U.S. needs to continue to aggressively increase its energy production (of) oil, natural gas, and coal — to be the source of energy for the world instead of Russia being the source of energy, particularly for Europe."

Actually, the French knew how to deal with Russian threats to cut off fossil fuel supplies. In 1974 they embarked on a crash program to "go nuclear," and within 20 years were producing over 75% of their electricity in that manner. France now has no need for Russian fossil fuels and has the cleanest air and cheapest electricity in all of Europe. It also has energy security and is a net exporter of electricity. In addition, the French plan to build 14 more nuclear power plants this decade with emphasis on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to produce even more carbon-free electricity.

Germany's heavy reliance on Russian oil and natural gas is a self-inflicted national security problem. Of the 17 nuclear power plants it had in 2011, only three remain in operation. If the Germans had not shut down most of these plants, they would have absolutely no need for the huge amounts of Russian oil and natural gas they import today. in fact, Germany should learn from France and re-start its idled nuclear power plants.

Astonishingly, Senator Daines continues to promote more "aggressive" exploration and production of fossil fuels in the U.S., when he should be seeking ways to transition away from the climate-warming emissions they emit. By way of contrast, Wyoming plans to build and operate a state-of-the-art SMR to produce carbon-free electricity at one of its retiring coal plants. I would encourage Senator Daines to work with state senator Terry Gauthier and his Legislative Study Committee to promote a similar demonstration of SMR technology at Colstrip.

And finally, the world's so-called "shortage" of oil and gas that is currently driving inflation is contrived and temporary. Within a few years, we will have less and less need for energy from oil, gas and coal as we transition to clean energy sources like wind, solar and advanced nuclear. So rather than promoting exploration and production of more oil, more gas and more coal for the future, Senator Daines should be supporting the acceleration of clean energy systems instead.

Bob Balhiser,

Helena

