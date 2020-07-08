Daines should support ACA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was so disheartened to hear last week that the current administration is urging the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Even more disappointing was hearing Steve Daines call the ACA a “failed law” but then state he wants to protect those of us with preexisting conditions.

At age 40 I was diagnosed with my first auto-immune disease. After diagnosis, I was denied coverage through private insurance because of my preexisting condition. If Sen. Daines wants to protect those of us with preexisting conditions, then he should stop trying to dismantle the ACA. Daines has not put forward a better alternative and his continued lack of leadership on this critical issue is unacceptable.

Repeal of the ACA would strip away health care from some of the most vulnerable Montanans, including those most at risk from COVID-19, people with preexisting conditions. Despite what he may say, Sen. Daines is clearly no friend to the hundreds of thousands of Montanans with a preexisting condition. The time is now for bipartisan solutions to healthcare. Daines should look to what Gov. Bullock has done for our healthcare in Montana with Medicaid expansion. We need that type of leadership in Washington, D.C.

Judy Shannon

Fairfield

