Daines should halt support of Trump

The drip, drip, drip of prominent Republicans fleeing the Trump ship is growing — and it's not hard to see why. Trump’s response first to COVID-19 and now to the racial unrest in America has highlighted how singularly unsuitable he is for the job of the “leader" of this nation. Those Republicans who are jumping ship see the writing on the wall, and understand that history is not going to be kind to Trump or his loyalists. Sen. Daines, are you going to show some integrity and independence and do the same, or are you going to be one of the last crew members rearranging the deck chairs on this sinking ship?

Kim Wilson

Helena

