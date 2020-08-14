You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines priorities out of whack
2 comments

Daines priorities out of whack

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Every one of us has to make decisions every day about how we spend our money. We have budgets, and at the end of the day they are about priorities.

The federal government is no different. We can tell where our elected officials’ priorities lie by looking where they support spending our taxpayer dollars. I will not be voting for Sen. Steve Daines this fall, because it’s clear his priorities are way out of whack.

Sen. Daines thought it a great use of our taxpayer money to give tax breaks to corporations and the top 10% of wage earners, which subsequently blew a trillion-dollar hole in the deficit.

But when it came to funding for the SouthWest veterans home, Daines voted against the bill because of his supposed concern about excessive spending. He used the same excuse in voting against funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and resources for firefighters who work tirelessly to keep us safe from Montana’s wildfires. He even voted to gut Medicaid expansion, which provides healthcare to more than 80,000 low-income Montanans and helped save rural hospitals in all corners of the state, because he said he was concerned about its fiscal impact.

Maurie Knutson

Helena

2 comments
5
1
0
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arntzen is far from qualified
Letters

Arntzen is far from qualified

I’m sure there are a lot of people in Montana who don’t support Elsie Arntzen for reelection as superintendent of public instruction. Her educ…

Bullock won't vote with Montana
Letters

Bullock won't vote with Montana

In one of your letters, the writer stated that Gianforte and Daines have “questionable ethics." What would anyone say about Pelosi, Schumer an…

Biden can be pressured by left
Letters

Biden can be pressured by left

Communist, anti-Semite and former Black Panther Angela Davis gives her total support to Joe Biden. She said "I don't see this election as bein…

Masks protect the vulnerable
Letters

Masks protect the vulnerable

Thank you Gov. Bullock and businesses that are requiring masks. It is not an easy decision and, of course, wearing them is not particularly co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News