Daines priorities out of whack

Every one of us has to make decisions every day about how we spend our money. We have budgets, and at the end of the day they are about priorities.

The federal government is no different. We can tell where our elected officials’ priorities lie by looking where they support spending our taxpayer dollars. I will not be voting for Sen. Steve Daines this fall, because it’s clear his priorities are way out of whack.

Sen. Daines thought it a great use of our taxpayer money to give tax breaks to corporations and the top 10% of wage earners, which subsequently blew a trillion-dollar hole in the deficit.

But when it came to funding for the SouthWest veterans home, Daines voted against the bill because of his supposed concern about excessive spending. He used the same excuse in voting against funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund and resources for firefighters who work tirelessly to keep us safe from Montana’s wildfires. He even voted to gut Medicaid expansion, which provides healthcare to more than 80,000 low-income Montanans and helped save rural hospitals in all corners of the state, because he said he was concerned about its fiscal impact.

Maurie Knutson

Helena

