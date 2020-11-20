Daines peddling a dangerous conspiracy theory

Senator Daines is pushing conspiracy theories which have no basis by not acknowledging that Joseph Biden has clearly been elected our president by the majority of votes, and by claiming the Democrats are “stealing the election,” which is really absurd and undermines our current democracy.

Does he have any idea how he looks to the majority of us? When he won the Montana’s Senate seat again, does the notion that the Republicans “stole his election” come from those who didn’t vote for him?

When Republicans won elections in a majority of other states on the same ticket as the president, did the Democrats somehow miraculously get them elected, but not the president?

This is a dangerous theory our Senator Daines is feeding to the public. It is causing more division, not more unity in the country. During his tenure and his campaign, he obviously convinced a lot of voters that a number of these conspiracy theories he supports are real, and the country is far worse off, not better.

Conspiracy “theories” that have no facts supporting them breed contempt and fear in people. This is not the kind of leadership we need or want from Senator Daines. Please let him know that.

Robb Blotkamp

Anaconda

Love 2 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2