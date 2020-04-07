Daines opposes oversight of $500 billion slush fund
Daines opposes oversight of $500 billion slush fund

Did you see U.S. Sen. Steve Daines on Monday, March 23? He was blasting Democrats for holding up the CARES stimulus bill in the Senate. He accused Democrats of playing politics with the bill and refusing to support it.

Well, we soon found out what that was all about. The bill has a $500 billion slush fund for Steve Mnuchin, secretary of the Treasury, to use as he sees fit to help business. Isn’t that like giving Donald Trump half a trillion dollars to use for anything he wants with no limits or restrictions? Does anyone really trust Trump that much?

As it turns out, all the Democrats wanted to do was to put some oversight on the slush fund. And Daines opposed that. The Senate finally did put some oversight on the slush fund but probably not nearly enough.

But if that is what Daines wants to criticize Democrats for, one must ask the question, “Is Daines the person we want representing us in Congress?” If he is so anxious to give the Trump administration a $500 billion slush fund with no strings or limits, is he the person that should be guarding taxpayer funds in Washington? Does he have no desire to stop or limit Trump’s excesses even when they are that blatant?

And then he blames Democrats for wanting to insert a little tiny bit of nonpartisan oversight in the bill. I believe that says a lot about Daines.

Thomas E. Towe

Billings

