Daines operates behind the scenes

I see in the newspaper that Senator Daines supports the effort to block vote by mail in Montana. The Republican National Committee filed suit to stop counties—our local government—from choosing whether they want to offer vote by mail.

Senator Daines did make clear he supports vote by mail in concept. But, as a matter of principle, he supports the suit. Which is against vote by mail.

Senator Daines also sent me an email saying he supports the Post Office. And indeed, he has written letters to somebody in management. But he has been hesitant to publicly challenge the person in charge.

And then there’s the Supreme Court case to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act. That law, among other things, stops insurance companies from refusing coverage because of prior health conditions.

The US Department of Justice strongly supports this suit. Yet even Montana’s Attorney General, no friend of the ACA, has pointed out how ridiculous the case is. Senator Daines, however, has remained quiet. Very quiet.

As best I can tell by the form letters Senator Daines sends me, the Senator prefers to operate behind the scenes.

The problem is, Senator Daines is so far behind the scenes he isn’t even in the show.