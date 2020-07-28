Daines not representing us
0 comments

Daines not representing us

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

We deserve representatives who work for us.

Sen. Steve Daines clearly doesn’t, and all you have to do is look at his campaign donations to see why. Daines has taken more than $2 million from corporate special interest groups during his time in Congress. No wonder he’s put these companies above Montanans by voting repeatedly to gut protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Gov. Steve Bullock, on the other hand, is not taking a penny from corporate PACs in this election, and he’s promised to work with both parties to protect people with preexisting conditions, just like he’s done in Montana.

Montana deserves better than a senator who is bought and paid for. Let’s elect a senator this fall who is in our corner, not in the pockets of out-of-state corporations.

Donna Greenwood

Clancy

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask order is an intrusion
Letters

Mask order is an intrusion

I am somewhat amused by our governor's recent intrusion into our lives by requiring masks to be worn in public. I would like to suggest an alt…

Legislators put lives at risk
Letters

Legislators put lives at risk

Regarding an article in the Helena Independent Record on July 17, I find it appalling that three of our state legislators wouldn't wear a mask…

Bullock is the leader we need
Letters

Bullock is the leader we need

While interning during the 2015 legislative session, I had the opportunity to watch Montana leadership in action as the state Legislature pass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News