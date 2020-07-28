Daines not representing us

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We deserve representatives who work for us.

Sen. Steve Daines clearly doesn’t, and all you have to do is look at his campaign donations to see why. Daines has taken more than $2 million from corporate special interest groups during his time in Congress. No wonder he’s put these companies above Montanans by voting repeatedly to gut protections for people with preexisting conditions.

Gov. Steve Bullock, on the other hand, is not taking a penny from corporate PACs in this election, and he’s promised to work with both parties to protect people with preexisting conditions, just like he’s done in Montana.

Montana deserves better than a senator who is bought and paid for. Let’s elect a senator this fall who is in our corner, not in the pockets of out-of-state corporations.

Donna Greenwood

Clancy

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0