Daines no friend to those with pre-existing conditions
Daines no friend to those with pre-existing conditions

I was so disheartened to hear that the current administration is urging the Supreme Court to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Even more disappointing was hearing Steve Daines call the ACA a “failed law” but then state he wants to protect those of us with preexisting conditions.

At age 40 I was diagnosed with my first auto-immune disease. After diagnosis, I was denied coverage through private insurance because of my preexisting condition. If Senator Daines wants to protect those of us with preexisting conditions, then he should stop trying to dismantle the ACA. Daines has not put forward a better alternative and his continued lack of leadership on this critical issue is unacceptable.

Repeal of the ACA would strip away health care from some of the most vulnerable Montanans, including those most at risk from COVID-19, people with pre-existing conditions. Despite what he may say, Senator Daines is clearly no friend to the hundreds of thousands of Montanans with a pre-existing condition. The time is now for bipartisan solutions to healthcare. Daines should look to what Governor Bullock has done for our healthcare in Montana with Medicaid expansion. We need that type of leadership in Washington, DC.

Judy Shannon

Fairfield

