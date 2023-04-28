Open letter to Sen. Steve Daines:

What the hell, Steve!

Your NO vote on SB 326 (approval of the bill to allow VA to study the effects of marijuana for pain and PTSD veterans) ... is enough to make the rest of my hair fall out from the steam coming off the top of my head.

How could you vote NO on this bill?

Here I sit with Stage 4 Agent Orange-presumed prostate cancer, and currently undergoing chemotherapy, strictly because I chose to serve my country in Vietnam.

Here I also sit in a state — your state, too — where the people have supported both medical and recreational marijuana.

I am a 100% disabled (U.S. Navy and Air Force) veteran, being compensated for both PTSD and the prostate cancer! I will not use marijuana as long as the federal government forbids use because I will not — cannot, risk my VA compensation to go against federal law. However, that does not mean I approve of you playing politics with my life, instead of doing what's right for suffering Montana veterans! Please!

Do your job! Represent us, and our will, instead of yourself, and the political pleasure of the speaker!

Steven D. Hartman,

Lincoln