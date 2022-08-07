Daines needs to put MT first

Daines is such a team player. Anything that comes along, he is on board. The Tea Party, I'm on board. MAGA, I'm on board. Hug Putin, I'm on board. Dis vets, I'm on board. If the Republican party told him to jump his reply would be "how high" and "when do I come down". We get such silly excuses from him for his compliant voting. It would be refreshing to have Steve state his own mind one day and put Montana first; not just march to orders from above. I know that some voters like Steve, but I wonder, can you disagree with a straight face, that he is a kiss up?