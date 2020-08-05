You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daines missed the point
1 comment

Daines missed the point

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Your article about Daines supporting a bill to help people keep their health insurance was enlightening. What struck me was it would help people who had the financial means to pay for their insurance, even when they aren't employed. As a woman who had no health insurance often because it was too expensive, I am disappointed that Daines did nothing to help people who can't afford health insurance. Most low income jobs do not provide health insurance. I would love to see Medicare for all. Not only would it compassionately help all our people, it would give our country incentives to keep us healthy.

Ann Wilsnack

Helena

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anti-mask sign raises question
Letters

Anti-mask sign raises question

As I read the article on the protests over wearing masks one item really caught my eye. Many of these protesters had signs saying “My Body My …

Enough with 'mask bullies'
Letters

Enough with 'mask bullies'

Add to coronavirus threats a new one: mask bullies. This angry minority is so terrified of becoming ill or dying from COVID-19 that they deman…

Elected leaders aren't tyrants
Letters

Elected leaders aren't tyrants

I have never before written a letter to the editor but feel compelled to speak out regarding the protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, July 2…

Gianforte in it for himself
Letters

Gianforte in it for himself

Greg Gianforte's campaign ads state Mike Cooney has never had a job, that he's been paid a million dollars over the 40 years working state job…

IR should report mask research
Letters

IR should report mask research

It seems ironic that in the name of news, the IR reports on the latest COVID-19 case counts, the flip-flops of the floundering Trump administr…

Learn from Buddhist teachings
Letters

Learn from Buddhist teachings

The Buddha listed the 10 duties of a leader for a just government. Whether or not one is a student of Buddhism, these appear to be hard to arg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News