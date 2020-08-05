Daines missed the point

Your article about Daines supporting a bill to help people keep their health insurance was enlightening. What struck me was it would help people who had the financial means to pay for their insurance, even when they aren't employed. As a woman who had no health insurance often because it was too expensive, I am disappointed that Daines did nothing to help people who can't afford health insurance. Most low income jobs do not provide health insurance. I would love to see Medicare for all. Not only would it compassionately help all our people, it would give our country incentives to keep us healthy.